Ryan Reynolds once appeared on “The Masked Singer” in South Korea.

The “Deadpool” star took his singing pipes on the road and performed in a cutsie unicorn mask and silky white cape. While known for his acting, Ryan impressed with his rendition of “The Sun Will Come Out” from “Annie.”

But, it was his unmasking which really floored the crowd. Fans and the show’s panelists were left screaming and in complete and total shock after seeing the big screen star was the man under the mask.

On Monday night, the U.S. gets its own edition of “The Masked Singer,” where a host of celebrities in elaborate costumes, take the stage and perform a popular tune for the audience.

Celebrity Panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robyn Thicke and Jenny McCarthy get to try and guess who is under the mask, as well as share critiques of the secret celebs’ performances.

Nick Cannon hosts the reality competition, which premieres at 9/8c on Fox.