Ryan Reynolds Sneaks A Taylor Swift Easter Egg Into 'Deadpool 2'

(Getty Images/Instagram)
Taypool lives on!
Ryan Reynolds has mastered the art of subtly (and not-so-subtly) breaking the fourth wall with specific pop culture references in his blockbuster movie "Deadpool" – and it looks like his legacy continues in the film's sequel.
Fans have already caught the Merc with a Mouth trolling Blake Lively with a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" reference in the trailer and now he's going after his wife's bestie: Taylor Swift.
The adorable shout out comes after Taylor featured the couple's daughter, James Reynolds, in her hit song "Gorgeous." Taylor credits the 3-year-old's "Baby intro voice" in the liner notes of her album "reputation."
Being BFFs with the world's most beloved antihero has its perks. Ryan event lent the popstar his actual "Deadpool" suit for the squad's Halloween party in 2016, complete with the red and black mask and full suit. The costume even impressed Blake, who hilariously commented on the pics, "#HusbandUpgrade."
"#HusbandUpgrade" - Blake Lively commenting on Taylor's recent Halloween Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/w6QwaPYDRO— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) November 1, 2016
Superhero squad goals!