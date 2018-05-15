Ryan Reynolds Sneaks A Taylor Swift Easter Egg Into 'Deadpool 2'

Taypool lives on!

Ryan Reynolds has mastered the art of subtly (and not-so-subtly) breaking the fourth wall with specific pop culture references in his blockbuster movie "Deadpool" – and it looks like his legacy continues in the film's sequel.

Fans have already caught the Merc with a Mouth trolling Blake Lively with a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" reference in the trailer and now he's going after his wife's bestie: Taylor Swift.

The adorable shout out comes after Taylor featured the couple's daughter, James Reynolds, in her hit song "Gorgeous." Taylor credits the 3-year-old's "Baby intro voice" in the liner notes of her album "reputation."