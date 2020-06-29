Ryan Seacrest Splits From Shayna Taylor For Third Time, Vacations With Mystery Woman In Mexico (Reports)

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have hit the brakes on their on-again, off-again relationship.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host and his longtime love have separated, his rep confirmed to multiple outlets.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a statement to People read. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Ryan and Shayna’s relationship has taken lots of twists and turns in the seven years since they first were romantically linked. After their initial breakup in December 2014, they rekindled their romance in 2016.

When Ryan was tapped to be Kelly Ripa‘s “Live” co-host in 2017, Shayna packed her bags and moved from Los Angeles to New York City to be with him. They parted ways for the second time in February 2019, but reunited that autumn.

Ryan and Shayna’s relationship appeared to be going strong at the beginning of quarantine. The two wore matching tie-dye sweatsuits for an at-home cooking segment on “Live” back in March.

In May, Ryan addressed the on-and-off nature of his and Shayna’s relationship during an episode of “Live.”

“I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

When Kelly joked that “third time’s a charm,” Ryan acknowledged, “Listen, nothing’s perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right.”

While Ryan may have said goodbye to Shayna, he may not be off the market! In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the “American Idol” host can be seen holding hands with a mystery woman in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to People, Ryan took his trip south of the border with friends and is newly dating one of the members of the group.