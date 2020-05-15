‘Sabrina, The Teenage Witch’ Cast To Reunite For Charity (EXCLUSIVE)

Get your broom sticks ready because the beloved cast of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” are reuniting for a good cause!

Melissa Joan Hart, Elisa Donovan, Caroline Rhe, China Jesusita Shavers, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and more of the series’ iconic stars are teaming up with Cast4Good to bring fans a virtual event to benefit World Vision, Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal.

The exciting fan experience will be aired live on Thursday, May 21 at 11AM PST on the Loop app. The virtual reunion will include a live panel, a fan Q&A, and one-on-one video chats with the actors.

“The Sabrina cast is excited to be able to catch up virtually with our fans from around the world through Cast4Good, and all for a charity we love and adore, World Vision,” Melissa said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

The upcoming event will be led by Cast4Good, which is a new fundraising platform that was founded in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new organization is set to raise money for charitable organizations through global virtual fan fests.

“Cast4Good could not be more excited to have the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch back together again to raise money for World Vision’s COVID-19 crisis response efforts. The hugely popular series has a global fan base and we’re excited to bring everyone together during this difficult time and in support of a great cause,” Todd Krim, founder of Cast4Good, said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

All proceeds from the event will benefit World Vision, a charity that partners with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. You can snag tickets for the “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” event starting May 16th at www.Cast4Good.com.

“Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” was one of the biggest shows from the ’90s! The hit ABC sitcom, which was based on a 1960s comic-book series, aired for 7 seasons between 1996 and 2003.