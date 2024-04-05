Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Reveal They Privately Filed For Divorce In 2023 After 20 Years Together

It’s over for Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. The longtime couple revealed they privately filed for divorce in 2023 after nearly 14 years of marriage.

Sacha, 52, and Fisher, 48, announced the news in a joint statement on their respective Instagram stories on April 5, sharing a photo of the pair posing together in tennis gear.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the message read in part.

The former spouses went on to acknowledge their decision to keep the split out of the public eye as they navigated their next steps.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the statement continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The actors tied the knot in 2010 after a six-year engagement. They reportedly met at at a 2001 party and went on to welcome three children, two daughters and a son.

Sacha and Isla shot to fame in the mid-2000s with their respective breakout roles in “Borat” and “Wedding Crashers.” The British performer previously found success in the UK for his sketch comedy series “Da Ali G Show,” and Australia native Isla later appeared in “Confessions of a Shopaholic” and the current Peacock series “Wolf Like Me.”

This was the first marriage for both stars.