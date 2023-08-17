Sam Asghari Breaks Silence On Britney Spears Divorce: ‘S**t Happens’

Sam Asghari is speaking out for the first time on his split from Britney Spears.

The actor broke his silence one day after filing for divorce from the music superstar, issuing a statement on his Instagram story.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he began.

The 29-year-old went on to speak more candidly and appeared to acknowledge the public attention surrounding the news.

“S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he added.

In an additional statement to Access Hollywood, Sam’s rep denied rumors about the fitness influencer’s divorce strategy.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her,” the statement read.

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday, Sam listed his and Britney’s separation date as July 28 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Sam has requested spousal support and for Britney to pay his legal fees, the papers state.

Access Hollywood previously reached out to Britney’s team for comment. As of Thursday, the 41-year-old had not issued any direct statement but that morning she did drop her first Instagram post since the split was confirmed.

The singer shared a throwback horseback riding photo and said in her caption that she was “buying a horse soon.” Britney left the comment section disabled.

She and Sam announced their engagement in September 2021 and tied the knot at their Los Angeles home the following June. Celebrity guests included Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Sources told NBC News that Sam has moved out and the separation is “what’s best for Britney.”