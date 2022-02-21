Sam Hunt’s Wife Files For Divorce, Reveals She’s Pregnant, And Cites Infidelity In Divorce Docs

Sam Hunt’s wife has filed for divorce after five years of marriage, citing infidelity as the reason.

The divorce documents, obtained by TMZ, also disclose that Hannah is pregnant with the couple’s first child and she’s due in May. The country superstar and his wife had not previously announced that they were expecting a child together.

In the documents, , Hannah Lee Fowler claims that Sam is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” and she goes on to add that he’s also … “guilty of adultery.”

The boilerplate code section Hannah cites reads, “The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

While it’s unclear whether or not the duo have a pre-nuptial agreement, the documents do reveal that Hannah is speaking alimony as well as child support for their soon-to-be kid.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.