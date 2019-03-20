Sam Smith Lost His IKEA Virginity & It Looks Like A Freaking Awesome Time!

I think we all can remember the first time we got lost in an IKEA – but Sam Smith made it fashion!

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share his first experience in the enormous Swedish furniture store.

“Lost my IKEA virginity today. I am well and truly f***ed,” he captioned the collection of photos from his trip.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” songbird posed outside the establishment in one of the photos looking curious about what was ahead of him.

Once he got inside, the four-time Grammy winner scooted around on a cart in the warehouse and gave us a lot of drama as he laid over a pile of boxes!

Sam also posted the pics on Twitter and the responses were as good as the Swedish meatballs.

Lost my IKEA virginity today. I am well and truly fucked pic.twitter.com/c1fsjOgllh — Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 16, 2019

“My new fantasy is going IKEA shopping with Sam Smith on a rainy Saturday and imagining how beautiful our shared home could be,” one user joked.

“The picture on the right looks like you’ve overdosed on IKEA meatballs at lunchtime and now you’ve passed out on the flat-pack boxes,” another teased.

But the best response had to be from IKEA themselves.

“WELCOME TO THE FAM SAM,” IKEAusa commented on the photo.

Good thing he’s too good at goodbyes – or he may be stuck in there forever!

