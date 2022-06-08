Samantha’s Character Will Return To ‘Sex and The City’ Reboot For Season 2

“Sex and The City” fans were shocked when Samantha’s character appeared on “And Just Like That” season one and now there’s new information that she’ll be returning but not in-person.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed to Variety in an interview that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie’s ongoing texting relationship with Samantha, who was played by Kim Cattrall in the original series, will continue in the next season of the HBO Max reboot.

He also weighed in on what Carrie and Samantha would have spoken about during the finale of season one when they saw each other during the finale.

“It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” King told Variety. “So, I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Sarah Jessica Parker recently addressed her rift with her former costar, who played Samantha Jones, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

The star told Scott Feinberg on THR’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, “Very hard to talk about the situation with Kim.” She added, “There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show” which Sarah said were, “very painful” because she felt they didn’t reflect her and her other costars Cynthia Nixon or Kristin Davis’ “experience” on the show.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way,” she said on the podcast.

The 57-year-old continued, claiming that the actress wasn’t asked to be a part of the recent “And Just Like That” spinoff HBO Max series because Kim, “made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”

Kim previously spoke to Variety in May, where she shard that she had never been asked to be a part of the series, and would never step back into Samantha’s stilettos in the future.