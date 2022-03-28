Sandra Lee Rocks Sheer ‘F-U Cancer’ Dress At First Red Carpet Since Her Hysterectomy

Sandra Lee is making a statement with her latest fashion choice.

The 55-year-old chef made a bold return to the red carpet in a sheer gown adorned with flowers on Sunday at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Sandra wore a custom gown by a Ukrainian designer Anait Mkrtchian four weeks after undergoing a hysterectomy. The star called her bold look “My Couture F-U-Cancer Gown,” according to a press release. She paired the look with a vintage Chanel Minaudiere Collector’s Edition white plexiglass clutch, Senso Saint Tropez earrings and Christian Louboutin Tuxedo sandals.

The Emmy Award-winning host underwent full hysterectomy earlier in March and has been keeping her fans updated about her heath battle on Instagram.

“Hello everyone, just quick note to sincerely say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and well wishes. It makes me so happy to read your notes…Regarding the surgery – honestly it was a bit rough, but I am resting (hard for me you know I like to work), I am sleeping a lot and I have set my alarm to stay ahead of the pain relief medication, Lordy this is painful I have to say, ” she wrote the day after her surgery.

“Although I have a long road of recovery ahead I am grateful that this is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, and I am so thankful to be writing this today and to my family, friends, sweet Ben and ALL OF YOU for the wonderful support. Thank you so so much- with lots of love and appreciation!!” she added.

Sandra’s had other health issues in the past. She underwent a double mastectomy in May 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer a few months prior.

-Emely Navarro