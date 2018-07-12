Sandra Oh Makes Emmys History As First Asian Actress To Score A Nomination For Leading Actress In A Drama

Sandra Oh 'Killing Eve'

(BBC)

Sandra Oh has made Emmys history by becoming the first nominee of Asian descent in the leading actress in a drama series.

Oh was nominated Thursday for her role in the BBC America series "Killing Eve" as a spy hunting a female assassin.

The 46-year-old Canadian-born actress has five previous drama supporting actress nominations for "Grey's Anatomy."

A study of the 2015-16 season released last year concluded that characters of Asian or Pacific Islander descent remain underrepresented on television, even on shows set in major cities.

