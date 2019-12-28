Sara Gilbert And Wife Linda Perry Separate After 5-Year Marriage

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry have separated.

“The Connors” star filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, Linda Perry, multiple outlets have reported. According to court docs obtained by People magazine, the date of separation is entered as Aug. 13 and names irreconcilable differences as the reason for the break-up.

Sara and the former 4 Non Blondes singer were married in May 2014. The pair are parents to 4-year-old son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry.

In addition to Rhodes, Sara is mom to son Levi, 15, daughter Sawyer, 12, from her previous relationship with TV producer Allison Adler. Sara and Allison ended their 10-year relationship in Aug. 2011.

Neither Sara nor Linda have commented on their split on social media.