Sarah Ferguson Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Day

Sarah Ferguson is giving fans a never-before-seen glimpse at her daughter’s wedding day!

The Duchess of York treated royal well-wishers to a new photo from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s nuptials when she sent out special thank-you notes. In the romantic black-and-white snapshot, the bride and groom hold hands and gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Sarah accompanied the picture with a sweet message giving details on the ceremony, which had been postponed from its original date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo’s future happiness,” she wrote. “It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome — their love shone through.”

The mother of the bride continued, “We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice. Thank you for many years of kindness and loyalty.”

The couple tied the knot on July 17, 2020 with only a small group of close friends and family in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew. Following the celebration, the newlyweds also sent out handwritten letters of gratitude.

So excited – I received my reply today from Princess Beatrice & Edo!! 💃💃💃😃😃😃 I really love how it's printed from an original handwritten message – like the engagement reply & Eugenie's ones too! So special! ♥️♥️♥️ I also really love how she thanks key workers!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wtS5I0puQ4 — Fɾαɳƈιɳҽ 💮 (@FrancineBlaise1) October 24, 2020

— Gabi Duncan