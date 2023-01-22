Sarah Ferguson Shares Queen Elizabeth’s Wisdom In Heartfelt Speech at Lisa Marie Presley’s Public Memorial

Amidst the many former friends and family who are speaking at Lisa Marie Presley’s is a member of the British Royal Family.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, spoke of her friendship with Lisa Marie; the two called each other “Sissy”, she said.

I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. pic.twitter.com/Sp707Gob9Q — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 13, 2023

Sarah, or Fergie, said she stood before the guests “with great honor”, as she’d been with the family and friends of Lisa Marie “all [their] lives, really”.

“So Sissy, this is for you, with affection,” she said.

In the program for the memorial, Fergie was set to share “A Tribute to the Children”.

She opened her remarks by quoting her late mother in law, Queen Elizabeth: “My late mother in law used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Because grief is the price we pay for love and how right she was. And today we talk about Lisa Marie.”

Lisa was mother to four children – Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, and twins Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood. Her son passed away in January 2020 at the age of 27.

“We look at Priscilla as a mother, as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie and say you lost a son,” Fergie went on. “Mothers losing Children. There are no words for it.”

“So today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward. We can light the flame.

Fergie spoke of the support to be lent to Lisa Marie’s remaining children: So for Riley, for Harper and Finley and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you, All of us are with you and we will help you as best you can. If you just put out your hand, we will be there, or I will definitely be there.”

She closed her remarks with a poem from George Frost, son of the late Sir David Frost, a British television host, journalist, comedian and writer.

“I’ve had my life and enjoyed every second,

But as it is, another life beckoned.

It’s important to know that I have not gone, And I hope that, on you all, my light has shone.

Stay in the sunshine, rest never in the shade,

Don’t curse my absence, as this light you’ll evade.

I live in the smiles, the moon, stars and sky,

and I feel eternal pride as I watch you all fly.

And for my darling children who wonder what to do,

Just have a wonderful time, as I will, living through you.”