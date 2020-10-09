Sarah Hyland And Kane Brown Will Co-Host 2020 CMT Music Awards

Sarah Hyland and Kane Brown are ready for a hoedown!

The “Modern Family” star and the “Good As You” singer have been announced as the first pair of co-hosts for the CMT Music Awards on October 21. A second pair of hosts will be announced at a later date, rounding out the show with four total hosts.

Producers for the award show shared a statement with CMT raving over the hosts. “Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who’s been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to country music fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards.”

Kane isn’t just hosting—he’s also set to perform, and could even snatch some trophies! He’s nominated twice in the Collaborative Video Of The Year category for “Cool Again” featuring Nelly, and “One Thing Right” alongside Marshmello.

Sarah excitedly shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “More dope news guys! I’m so excited to announce that I’m hosting the #cmtawards. Tune in Wednesday October 21 at 8/7c on @cmt!”

Producers also promised some surprises to come in the future, adding, “And in true 2020 fashion, where just about anything can happen, we have a big surprise up our collective sleeves, and look forward to announcing our final two hosts to this illuminous line-up.”

The fan-voted award show will air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

— by Katcy Stephan