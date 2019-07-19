Sarah Hyland Claps Back At Hater Who Criticized Her And Wells Adams’ Engagement Post

Sarah Hyland is the clap back queen!

The “Modern Family” posted two videos showing off her engagement ring. “Blinded by the sun or the ring?” she captioned the snap.

In a screengrab shared by popular account @commentsbycelebs a hater is shown trolling Hyland writing, “Most obnoxious engaged dipsh*t award goes to you!!!”

Sarah reacted writing, “omg! I am going for the most obnoxious!!!!!! How’d you know??”

People shared their support for the actress in the comments section.

“SARAH CAN DO WHATEVER SHE WANTS SHE IS AN ANGEL,” one person wrote.

“Damn dude she JUST got engaged, let the girl be excited, a second person added.

“Why are people so negative? Keep it to yourself, unless being kind,” a third person commented.

Sarah and Wells announced that they got engaged on July 16, 2019.

The “Vampire Academy” star shared snaps of Wells on one knee on a beach, as well as some super adorable engagement photos where they look happy and she shows off her massive ring.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she wrote.

Lots of celebrities wished the couple well.

Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Lol so freaking adorable.”

Kaley Cuoco also commented saying, “Come onnnnn with the cuteness!! Congrats kids!!!”

Other celebs who were happy for the couple include Nick Jonas, Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton and Hilary Duff.

This couple is just too cute!

‘Modern Family’ Beauty Sarah Hyland View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim