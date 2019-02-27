Sarah Hyland Defends Wearing ‘Two Pairs Of Spanx’ To Oscars After-Party

Sarah Hyland got mixed responses from her recent promotion of doubling up on spanx!

The “Modern Family” actress, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that during her recent outing to the Vanity Fair Party following the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, she required “two pairs of spanx” underneath her tight pink gown.

“#funfact I’m wearing TWO pairs of spanx. Why diet? When you can just hide it,” she captioned the photo.

Some of Sarah’s famous friends showed their appreciation for the spanx comment.

“Just one of the many reasons I love you so hard,” said singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz commented, “Ain’t that the truth.”

But, others weren’t pleased with the joke.

“Like you do not need spanx. I need about 10 if you need 2…I love you but this is bulls**t I’m sorry,” one user said.

“This makes me sad that a) you think you need to wear two spanx and b) horrible body image advice you’re unintentionally dishing out,” another said.

The “Geek Charming” alum got a few clapbacks in on Twitter after haters neglected to consider the actress’ bulge on her lower abdomen, which she has after she underwent multiple kidney surgeries.

Sarah experienced kidney failure in 2012 and received a transplant from her father. She then had the transplant kidney removed in 2017 and received a new transplant from her brother that same year.

When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me. https://t.co/6qQc0IQSyv — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) February 26, 2019

She tweeted, “When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me.”

WATCH: Wells Adams Says He Was Sarah Hyland’s ‘Person To Lean’ On During Her Kidney Transplant