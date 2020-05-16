Sarah Hyland Jokes About Marrying Wells Adams At City Hall In Birthday Tribute

Sarah Hyland is showering Wells Adams with all the love! The “Modern Family” actress took to Instagram to gush over her fiancé in an adorable birthday tribute.

“Happy birthday to my future husband,” she wrote. “2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change. Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I’m so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You’re a dream come true and my true north.”

Sarah continued the post with a joke about the couple eloping! “Who knows?” she added. “Maybe we’ll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement. I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and back baby. Happy Birthday.”

Wells responded to her cheeky hint in the comments, writing, “Wait, are we married? Your use of the [silly face] emoji makes me think that you got me drunk and took me to the courthouse and I just have zero recollection of said events.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star previously spoke to Access Hollywood about the pair’s upcoming wedding and admitted that they currently don’t have any plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are no wedding plans,” Wells revealed. “I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time, and now that this is happening, you know, what’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air.”

He added, “If [the pandemic] lasts really, really long, I think then we would do a really small, backyard thing. But that’s probably not going to happen. There’s too many famous ABC personalities that need to give us gifts!”