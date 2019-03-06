Sarah Hyland Just Hung Out With Professor Dumbledore AKA Her Dad!

Sarah Hyland has a magical family! The “Modern Family” star’s dad, Edward James Hyland, is playing Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter rand the Cursed Child on Broadway and Sarah and her boyfriend, Wells Adams, stopped by to see the show!

Sarah and Wells snapped some backstage pics with the cast — including Sarah’s dad — and it’s safe to say that the wizarding world was officially here for it.

Modern muggles, modern wizards, modern family! @Sarah_Hyland visits #CursedChildNYC to see her dad as Dumbledore. pic.twitter.com/FeOYqg5wRm — Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) March 5, 2019

Fans commented on how awesome Sarah’s dad was in the play and Sarah also shared the pics and wrote, “I Love This.”

OK — now if only we can get Sarah into a Harry Potter movie. You with me!?

