Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen Reenact An Iconic ‘Sex And The City’ Scene On The Streets Of NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker found herself transported back into the world of Carrie Bradshaw on Saturday night.

The footwear mogul was on a stroll through Manhattan (naturally) with close pal Andy Cohen, when the two stumbled upon an unforgettable “Sex and the City” shooting location.

“Okay, we are at the spot where Aiden said to Carrie in that window… what?” the Bravo personality began, letting SJP do the honor of shouting out the iconic line.

“‘You broke my heart!'” she yelled. “We think [it’s the spot]. We’re pretty confident.”

For the uninitiated, in “SATC” season 4, Carrie throws pebbles at the bedroom window of her furniture designer ex, Aiden Shaw, in an attempt to win him back.

She launches into an impassioned plea, but Aiden loudly (and understandably) rejects her – she did cheat on him with Mr. Big, after all.

After SJP gushed over their rediscovery of the “New York landmark,” Andy gave Aiden’s line a shot.

“You broke my heart! You broke my heart, Carrie!” he exclaimed, his voice booming down the empty street.

Now, if only these two would sub in to guide NYC’s Sex and the City bus tour… Fingers crossed.

WATCH: Ron Livingston Says Berger’s ‘Sex & The City’ Post-It Breakup Would Be ‘Quaint’ Today

