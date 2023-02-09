Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett Kiss As Carrie & Aidan On ‘And Just Like That’ Set

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw appear to be rekindling their romance!

Sarah Jessica Parker, who is filming Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That…,” posted photos from set that showed her and John Corbett’s characters sharing a kiss on a New York City street.

Sarah referenced the excitement surrounding a Carrie and Aidan reunion in her caption, writing, “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.”

Many stars and fans filled the comment section of Sarah Jessica’s post with their elation.

“Please don’t play with our emotions like this on a Thursday,” Lena Waithe wrote.

“Ohhhmyyy gahhhhh!!!” Tayshia Adams gushed, adding three heart-eyed emojis.

News broke last summer that John would be reprising his role as Aidan in “And Just Like That…,” with Deadline reporting that he would return for a “substantial, multi-episode arc.”

The pair were first spotted filming together last month, and fans went wild when they saw their characters holding hands!