Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon Praise John Corbett & Kim Cattrall’s Return In ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that … some beloved characters are coming back!

Following news that Kim Cattrall is reprising her iconic role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” Sarah Jessica Parker explained to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall why it was a “nice opportunity” for her to return.

“It was an idea that we spoke about with the studio because Samantha was already present, she was popping up in texts and we were continuing to convey that this was a relationship that was important to Carrie as well to Charlotte and Miranda,” Sarah Jessica shared. “It was a nice opportunity given the 25 years, to have that text turn into a face.”

Sarah explained that the cameo is just a quick phone call, but it’s a sentimental moment for her character Carrie Bradshaw.

“It’s just one more example of what that friendship has meant and continues to mean to Carrie, it was just really nice,” SJP added.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, echoed Sarah Jessica’s comments about Kim’s cameo in a separate interview with Access Hollywood, sharing, “We know that people miss Samantha, we want to please them, we want to please our fans, it’s the 25th anniversary, at a certain point, it seemed to be something we should do and it would be good.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Bradshaw is also set to reunite with her former love interest Aidan in the upcoming season, and Cynthia Nixon gushed over John Corbett’s reprisal of his iconic role.

“John is always so adorable and so funny and game and, you know, quirky … and eccentric and just adorable. He’s just an adorable human … and it was really fun,” Cynthia told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

Cynthia, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the hit series, also noted that she is definitely still Team Aidan this time around.

Season 2 of “And Just Like That” debuts on Max June 22.