Sarah Jessica Parker & ‘Sex & The City’ Stars Celebrate Show’s 25th Anniversary Without Kim Cattrall

“Sex and the City” is celebrating a major milestone!

The iconic HBO series turned 25 on Tuesday and three of its main cast members toasted to the occasion with a thank-you message for fans.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon smiled together in a heartfelt Instagram clip while appearing to be in costume as their respective characters from the show.

Noticeably absent was fourth co-star Kim Cattrall, whose tensions with Parker have been well-documented in recent years. Despite the rift, Cattrall delighted fans last week with the unexpected news that she’ll be making a cameo in the upcoming second season of “Sex and the City” Max spinoff “And Just Like That…”

Cattrall’s decision came as a surprise, considering how outspoken she’s been in the past about her negative experiences with Parker and her intent to stay away from the franchise.

The 66-year-old has also repeatedly said she turned down a third “Sex and the City” movie, telling Variety last year that “everything in me went, ‘I’m done'” after the 2010 sequel and that her “way forward was clear.”

Though the actress didn’t participate alongside Parker, Davis and Nixon for their video tribute, another post on HBO’s Insta honored “Sex and the City” with a throwback montage featuring all four actresses – and a few famous lines from Cattrall’s fan-favorite, Samantha Jones.

Season 1 of “And Just Like That…” premiered on Max in 2021 and revealed that Samantha moved to London after a falling out with former bestie Carrie Bradshaw, played by SJP. The pair began to reconcile over text before making plans to meet up in person, and Variety reports that Samantha will be seen in one scene for the Season 2 finale.

According to the mag, Kim shot her dialogue in March without speaking to or seeing anyone from the show.

“And Just Like That…” Season 2 premieres June 22 on Max.

— Erin Biglow