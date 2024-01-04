Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Beam Alongside Kids In Rare Family Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are starting 2024 on a family-first note!

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star shared a rare peek at her and her husband’s personal life in a series of vacation photos after the New Year’s holiday, posing with their two children in multiple seaside snaps on Instagram.

SMG, 46, and Freddie, 47, both beamed alongside daughter Charlotte, 14, and son Rocky, 11, as the foursome stood together on the beach. The group also looked happy while enjoying a cozy boat ride.

Sarah is known for prioritizing her kids’ privacy and obscured their faces with heart emojis.

Other pics featured famous friends like Rebecca Gayheart, and Sarah served up a few sizzling solo shots of herself showing off a chic yellow swimsuit in a previous post.

“If I’ve left you unread…Here is why,” she teased in her caption.

After more than 20 years of marriage, the actress and her “Scooby-Doo” co-star are one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. Though they make frequent appearances on each other’s social media, SMG joked during their most recent getaway that Freddie may not exactly qualify as an Instagram husband.

“Not easy to get @realfreddieprinze to take a pic,” she wrote on her Story earlier this week, as she and the actor cuddled near the surf.