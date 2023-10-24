Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She’s Teaching Her Kids About Financial Skills At A Young Age

Sarah Michelle Gellar is all about teaching her children life skills!

The Fidelity paid spokesperson spoke with Access Hollywood about partnering with them on their Fidelity Youth app, which gives teens the tools to make, manage, and invest their own money while building valuable life-long financial skills.

“I started doing the research. And when I when I discovered the app, I thought, wow, this is really the best of both worlds. It’s simple, you go to the App Store and you download it and (my daughter) gets to have, you know, accountability and autonomy for her money, at the same time, I get to have parental oversight and see where it’s going and see where I need to help. And, you know, again, when I was younger, if I had a question, I had to ask someone. That was the only way I was going to learn. The way kids learn today as they Google it. And so you never know where they’re getting the information, if it’s accurate. In an app like this, she’s learning in a safe environment where I know and she can choose how much farther she wants to go, ” she said.

The “Cruel Intentions” star recently celebrated her 21st anniversary with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and shared about what she thinks is the key to having a long lasting relationship.

“You know, it’s putting the work in. It’s with anything, you know, a friendship, a work relationship. You know, you have to put work in and you have to be willing to do it. And I you know, I think that’s really just the key and communication,” she shared.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum also spoke out about her longtime friend Shannen Doherty, and shared about how she’s doing at the moment.

“She’s incredible. When they say a warrior. She is a warrior and she lives every day and she’s fighting. And, you know, there’s ups and downs, right? There are days that are harder than others and there are some days that are easy. But she’s doing great,” she said.

— Stephanie Swaim