Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Gratitude For 46th Birthday Love With Adorable Throwback Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar is feeling the love on her birthday!

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum received a slew of well wishes as she turned 46 on Friday, with her former castmates including Michelle Trachtenberg and Emma Caulfield posting heartfelt messages on social media.

“Take the day off sis. No Vampire slaying for you today,” Michelle wrote on her Instagram story, praising Sarah as an “always fabulous” badass.

Sarah’s longtime pal Shannen Doherty also weighed in with a series of cute Instagram selfies of the pair, just two days after getting her own birthday shoutout from her fellow actress.

“Happy birthday S. Love you!!” Shannen wrote in her caption.

Sarah shared gratitude for all the kindness she’d received, posting an adorable throwback photo of herself as a toddler alongside a message for those who took time to think of her on her special day.

“If you would have told this two year old birthday girl that when she got older, millions of people from around the world would wish her a happy birthday, she would never have believed you (she also probably wouldn’t have understood as she’s only 2) But today that little girl feels all that love and is extremely grateful,” she wrote.

It’s no surprise to see Sarah surrounded with affection! The “Wolf Pack” star is known for maintaining meaningful relationships with her Hollywood pals and loved ones.

In fact, she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2022!

— Erin Biglow