‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After Getting Attacked Outside Comedy Club (Report)

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Redd is recovering after getting attacked by a stranger in New York City.

The comedian was taken to a hospital on Oct. 26 after he was allegedly attacked outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, according to E! News.

The NYPD told the outlet that he was struck in the face at 9:40 P.M. Per the outlet, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for injuries to his face. It is unknown what his condition is at this time, but police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The 37-year-old was a cast member of “SNL” for five seasons. He announced his departure from the show in September, confirming he would not return for season 48 in the Fall.

During his time on the show, Chris was best known for his impressions of former President Barack Obama and Kanye West.

-Emely Navarro