Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged to Nic Kerdiles!

Savannah Chrisley is going to be a married woman!

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star is engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, professional hockey player, Nic Kerdiles, 25. According to a new interview with People, Nic got down on one knee on Christmas Eve in front of Savannah’s family and friends at her home in Nashville. And guess what!? The cameras were rolling — so the entire proposal will likely end up on their hit show.

Savannah, 21, said that the proposal definitely caught her off guard though due to the fact that they were filming on a holiday.

“On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious,” Savannah told People. “I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.'””And then my mom said she forgot something at the store. So, I got in the car and went to the store with her. When we came back and we walked in the door, no one was there. Our best friend’s kid, Dylan, goes, ‘Hey, I think they’re looking for you outside.’ I walk outside and it’s all lit up! And Nic’s family is standing on one side, my family and friends are standing on the other, and then I just start freaking out because I’m like, ‘This isn’t really about to happen.’

“And then, Nic looks at me and he was like, ‘Hey babe, will you come here?’ And you can tell you he was so nervous, and I was nervous. That was a long walk. I was like, ‘What is going down?’ And then, it’s funny. He tells me now that he forgot everything he wanted to say. He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.’ And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better,” she shares.

The duo met via Instagram and have been dating since November 2017! Savannah’s famous family was definitely in on the proposal action too — she revealed to People that her mom Julie actually helped pick out her engagement ring.

“My mom actually kind of picked out the ring, and so she went and sat down with a jeweler in Nashville and picked out the diamond and all of that. And so, it’s kind of cool to know that she picked it out,” Savannah shared to People.

Savannah is now sporting a 5-carat sparkler with a large center diamond and 18 brilliant cut diamonds.

Savannah hasn’t revealed when the wedding will take place — but one thing is for sure, it will be a fabulous Chrisley-filled affair. Want to see Savanah gush over her man? Check out the sweet video of her talking with Access about meeting her now-fiance!

