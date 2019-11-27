Savannah Guthrie Lost Vision In Eye After Son Threw Toy Truck At Her: ‘They Were Afraid My Retina Was Detached’

Savannah Guthrie has been missing from ‘Today’ for the last few days and she finally explained why.

The 47-year-old host called into the morning show to reveal that she tore her retina. 2-year-old son Charley accidentally hit her eye with a toy train when the two were playing. Savannah broke down the unexpected seriousness of her injury how serious her injury to her co-hosts this morning.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” Savannah explained. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy,” she added.

Eye’ve been out with an eye injury inflicted by energetic toddler!! But things are looking up!! 👀 https://t.co/uNfSIj7dyL — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) November 27, 2019

Savannah has been receiving laser treatments in an effort to avoid eye surgery. “They’re essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery,” She said.

But she’s hopeful that it will continue to heal and even wants to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade tomorrow.

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of like literally hanging by a thread,” she added. “But I’m very positive because I think it’s gonna be OK,” Savannah said.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery!