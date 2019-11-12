Kit Hoover Playfully Crashes ‘Today’ Show Live – See Al Roker’s Reaction!

Kit Hoover made an adorable last-minute guest appearance on this morning’s “Today” show!

Access Hollywood is taping its shows in New York City this week, and Access host Kit shooting a behind-the-scenes look at the “Today” show set. But it wasn’t long before the “Today” hosts called Kit over to make a live TV appearance!

“What are we doing?” Kit playfully asked after running onto stage, decked out in a New York-themed sweater. “Today” hosts made sure to lovingly tease her about her upbeat tour.

“We’re just pointing out the fact that you were interrupting us,” Al Roker joked. Kit agreed, saying she’s “A little disruptive. I like to come in and rent shop.”

The anchors gave Kit a guest mic and she playfully asked what the hosts were sipping on out of their “Today” show mugs. “Kombucha,” Al joked, while co-host Dylan Dreyer conceded she went with the “boring” choice of water.

When Kit told the hosts she was in the middle of a behind-the-scenes tour, Al joked with her that she didn’t understand what the term meant. “Do you know what behind-the-scenes means? It means you’re behind the scenes. Not in front of the scenes.”

“No one told me that, Al!” Kit joked as the four celebs shared a laugh.

“Welcome to the third hour of ‘Today’,” Craig Melvin chimed in.