Clearly this friendship could not be saved by the bell…

On Wednesday, Mark-Paul Gosselaar revealed on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that he hasn’t spoken to his former “Saved By The Bell” co-star Dustin Diamond since 1994.

“It’s the truth! I mean, I’m not making this up,” he told Andy.

After the ’90’s sitcom wrapped in 1993, Dustin went down a bad path, contributing to his estrangement from the other members of the cast.

The actor informally known as Screech got in a bit of legal trouble after filming a sex tape.

In 2009, he released a tell-all book called “Behind the Bell,” that alleged drug use and sexual misconduct on the set of the hit show. A few years later, Mark-Paul spoke about the falsehoods of the book.

“Everything I’ve heard about this book is negative,” he told the Huffington Post in 2014. “My experience on the show was very positive.”

Later on, Dustin claimed that he used a ghostwriter for the book and apologized to his fellow cast members.

So, not much of a surprise as to why there hasn’t been any sign of reconciliation!