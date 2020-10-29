Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Married

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot!

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, Meals on Wheel America shared the announcement on Instagram Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio,” the post read.

The “Marriage Story” actress and “SNL” star got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. Scarlett star revealed on “Ellen” that Colin surprised her with a “romantic” proposal inspired by an iconic character.

“He did, like, a whole James Bond situation,” Scarlett said, teasing that he had “a lot behind that news desk that he’s hiding.”

It was definitely love at first sight for Colin Jost! The comedian recalled his first impression of his new wife in his new memoir “A Very Punchable Face,” describing her as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated.”

Colin also revealed that his romance with the “Black Widow” star has sparked his desire to have children. “I’ve even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ‘I would love to be raising a baby right now!’” he wrote. “Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?’”