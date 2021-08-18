Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together (Report)

Scarlett Johansson is now a mama to two!

The actress, 36, and her husband Colin Jost, 39, reportedly welcomed their first child together, her rep confirmed to People. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Scarlett is already a mom to 6-year-old Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The Marvel star quietly tied the knot with the “SNL” comedian in October after dating for three years.

Scarlett revealed on “Ellen” in 2019 that Colin surprised her with a “romantic” proposal inspired by an iconic character.

“He did, like, a whole James Bond situation,” said, teasing that he had “a lot behind that news desk that he’s hiding.”

The couple have had a fairytale romance and it was definitely love at first sight for Colin! The comedian recalled his first impression of his new wife in his new memoir “A Very Punchable Face,” describing her as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated.”

Colin also revealed that his romance with the “Marriage Story” star sparked his desire to have children. “I’ve even woke up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ‘I would love to be raising a baby right now!’” he wrote. “Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?’”

Congrats to Scarlett and Colin!

