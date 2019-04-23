Scarlett Johansson Got Touchy, Feely With Boyfriend Colin Jost At The 'Avengers' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson couldn’t keep her hands off her boyfriend Colin Jost at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” on Monday night!

The 34-year-old actress looked gorgeous on the purple-carpet in a sparkly strapless knee-length dress with a sexy slit up the side. From the back, the dress featured a mesh opening, revealing her super toned back and pert posterior!

Her medium-length blonde hair was down and softly curled – very different from her dark red hair as the “Black Widow” in the “Avengers” series!

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 36, also got dressed up for the occasion, rocking a classic black tux paired with a black tie and dress shoe.

READ: Scarlett Johansson Wows In Sexy, Black Widow-Inspired Look At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Event

The pair confirmed their relationship in September 2017, but have been seeing each other since March 2017 after Scarlett hosted “SNL” for the fifth time.

The couple exchanged looks and laughs as they made their way across the “Avengers” carpet and at one point we saw ScarJo playfully holding on to her man, exposing her colorful hand of gemstone rings.

Fans on Twitter pointed out that the interesting jewelry was most likely inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet worn by her on-screen nemesis, Thanos.

Brie Larson, our fearless “Captain Marvel,” was also sporting a set of similar colorful rings on the same hand as her co-star to represent all six of the infinity stones (if you know, you know, Avengers stans).

We hope those rings didn’t get in the way as Scarlett cozied up to bae for their movie date!