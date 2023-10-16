Scarlett Johansson Honored At God’s Love We Deliver’s Golden Heart Awards

Scarlett Johansson is happy to be vouching for a good cause.

On Monday, the Oscar nominee was honored at the God’s Love We Deliver 17th Annual Golden Heart Awards for her work on behalf of AIDS, cancer, food, and hunger inclusion.

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home delivers medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the non-profit red carpet, Scarlett revealed why it’s important to support nonprofits like this.

“For organizations like this, being able to have fundraisers and get people to come out, that is a massive part of their every year annual raise,” she told Access. “So, if I can do anything to help the organization get more eyeballs, get more volunteers, get more donations, it’s the least I can do.”

Scarlett wasn’t the only A-lister in attendance. Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Michel Kors, and more stars attended the fundraiser.

“It’s a real organization that the money goes directly to the cause,” Neil told Access. “The food is served every single day, fresh meals for people that need it without questions. There is no end date to it, so it’s not like only for a month.”

His husband, David, echoed his sentiments explaining why they have supported the non-profit for years.

“There’s a lot of people that are hungry in New York City that really can’t cook for themselves,” David said. “The fact that they’re tailored-made meals for people who can’t necessarily eat gluten, or they have diabetes, so they really make sure that they take of all of their clients.”

Nicky, who is on the board of God’s Love We Deliver also gushed about the work they do, revealing how many meals they give a year.

“Last year we delivered our 30 millionth medically tailored meal. This year we will deliver nearly four million meals. We have about 13,000 volunteers annually,” she said. “It’s just an incredible organization.”

For more on God’s Love We Deliver head to their website.