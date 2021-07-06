Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Colin Jost (Reports)

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly going to be a mom of two!

According to Page Six, the “Black Widow” star is pregnant with her first child with husband Colin Jost. The 36-year-old Oscar nominee has not confirmed her pregnancy herself.

Page Six reports that Scarlett is due soon and that she and Colin are “thrilled.” Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for the couple.

The “Avengers” star has been noticeably absent from several “Black Widow” events. Fans caught on that something was up because she hasn’t been doing in-person interviews or events to promote her latest Marvel film, which she stars in and executive produced.

The new addition will be Scarlett’s second child. She shares her six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. This will be Colin’s first child.

The Marvel star quietly tied the knot with the “SNL” comedian in October after dating for three years.

Scarlett revealed on “Ellen” that Colin surprised her with a “romantic” proposal inspired by an iconic character.

“He did, like, a whole James Bond situation,” Scarlett said, teasing that he had “a lot behind that news desk that he’s hiding.”

The couple have had a fairytale romance and it was definitely love at first sight for Colin Jost! The comedian recalled his first impression of his new wife in his new memoir “A Very Punchable Face,” describing her as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated.”

Colin also revealed that his romance with the “Marriage Story” star sparked his desire to have children. “I’ve even woke up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ‘I would love to be raising a baby right now!’” he wrote. “Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?’”

Congrats to Scarlett and Colin!

