‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star And Co-Creator Dan Levy Will Give You A Private Tour Of Schitt’s Creek And Here’s How!

The hit TV show “Schitt’s Creek” may have wrapped filming on its final season in June, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still pop by for a visit!

PopTV will be recreating some of the most iconic sets in New York City this December and one lucky winner will get the chance to join in on the fun with the show’s star and co-creator Dan Levy.

“If you ever wanted to take a photo with me on the Rose Mansion staircase and then have it blown up to a uselessly oversized portrait, this is your only chance,” Dan Levy says.

In addition to the Rose Mansion, the lucky winner and a friend will get flown to NYC for VIP treatment at a hotel, an AR experience, a private tour of the popup, and might even get sent home with some goodies from Rose Apothecary to boot! And no worries, the hotel will definitely be a step up from the original Rosebud Motel.

The Los Angeles location will take place from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24 at Goya studios, while the NYC location is open Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 at The Gallery at Metropolitan Pavilion.

Fans can secure a reservation beginning Friday, Nov. 1 at 11:00 AM, PT / 2:00 PM, ET by visiting this website.

But the best part is that all of this will benefit a good cause. The show has partnered with Omaze, a fundraising platform that facilitates once-in-a-lifetime experiences (like, say, a visit to Schitt’s creek) through online donations.

Every donation for this experience will go towards The FSHD Society, the world’s largest research-focused patient organization for muscular dystrophy. The cause is especially close to Dan Levy’s heart, as his aunt Gayle lives with the degenerative muscular condition.

All you have to do is click here to enter for your chance to win.

We can guarantee you’ll be up to your ears in Schitt!