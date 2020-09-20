‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps 2020 Emmys Winning All 7 Comedy Awards

“Schitt’s Creek” is winning big at the 2020 Emmy Awards!
Dan and Eugene Levy’s show nabbed 15 total nominations and has won 7 awards so far in every comedy category at Sunday night’s award show.
Before the awards kicked off, the show won two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night for outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes.
Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy each gave a heartfelt acceptance speeches while celebrating their wins together at a watch party in Canada.
In addition, on Sunday night they won:
Catherine O’Hara – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Dan Levy – Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series
Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy – Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series
Dan Levy – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Annie Murphy – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Celebrities, fans and the cast alike seemed thrilled with their wins and shared their excitement on Twitter.
Well…Moira got her Emmy.
— dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020
— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020
no really tho pic.twitter.com/3Eup3OEy6V
— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020
Dan Levy – a true Canadian, just apologized for winning!! Lol!!
— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020
Annie!!! Congratulations!!! @SchittsCreek Omg how much do you want to be in that room ??
— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020
It’s impossible not to be overjoyed for @danjlevy and the cast of @SchittsCreek its so richly deserved x
— James Corden (@JKCorden) September 21, 2020
*taps mic*
This is now a @SchittsCreek stan account. We love you so much, @danjlevy! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/e0QFSdcAVT
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 21, 2020