‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps 2020 Emmys Winning All 7 Comedy Awards

“Schitt’s Creek” is winning big at the 2020 Emmy Awards!

Dan and Eugene Levy’s show nabbed 15 total nominations and has won 7 awards so far in every comedy category at Sunday night’s award show.

Before the awards kicked off, the show won two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night for outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes.

Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy each gave a heartfelt acceptance speeches while celebrating their wins together at a watch party in Canada.

In addition, on Sunday night they won:

Catherine O’Hara – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Dan Levy – Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy – Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series

Dan Levy – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Celebrities, fans and the cast alike seemed thrilled with their wins and shared their excitement on Twitter.

Well…Moira got her Emmy. — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020

giqerjhoiqrjpqoernvpqinrboqj4por5jqpo45hpoqrmbpqlermvqpemvpiqenrgiqnerpiobnqpet — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

Dan Levy – a true Canadian, just apologized for winning!! Lol!! — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020

Annie!!! Congratulations!!! @SchittsCreek Omg how much do you want to be in that room ?? — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020