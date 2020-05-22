‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ Dan Levy Explains Mask-Wearing Best After Seeing People Call It An ‘Infringement On Freedom’

Leave it to “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy to explain the importance of wearing a mask best. The actor-producer, who is beloved for his role as David Rose, took to Instagram to share an impassioned plea with fans about why it’s important to wear a mask. Dan began his video by responding to online videos where he saw people expressing anger over having to wear something over their face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And in response, he posed a simple question – what if everyone just thought of wearing a mask in a different way?

Dan posed the question: If you have the freedom to leave your home, why not wear a mask?

“I’ve been seeing a lot of viral videos about people who are actively not wearing masks because they perceive it to be an infringement on their freedom,” he began. “I suppose, in a way I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing,” Dan said.

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day,” Dan continued. “Not just for yourself, but for other people who might have autoimmune issues. People who, if they were to contract COVID with those issues might have some devastating repercussions.”

Dan concluded by asking his own followers to think about wearing a mask as a “good deed.”

“If you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask, make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people,” he said.