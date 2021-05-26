‘School Of Rock’ Star Kevin Clark Dead At 32 (Reports)

“School of Rock” star Kevin Clark has died.

Clark, who played the drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the beloved Jack Black film, was 32.

Clark was struck by a Hyundai Sonata at 1:20 AM while biking in Chicago, police told multiple outlets.

He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT, the Cook County Medical Examiner told The Chicago Sun Times.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old female, wasn’t arrested but was issued citation, the publication reports.

Clark worked as a professional drummer and his only acting credit was in the 2003 film, “School of Rock.”

His mother, Allison Clark also broke her silence about the passing of her son.

“He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold. He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward,” she told the Chicago Sun Times.

— Stephanie Swaim