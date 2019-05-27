Scott Disick Celebrates His Birthday With Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is partying it up!

The reality star celebrated his 36th birthday and was surrounded by friends and family.

His current gf Sofia Richie was there as was his ex and mother to his three children Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia shared some snaps of her with Scott, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and some other friends.

“Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou,” the 20-year-old wrote. “An amazing soul. We all love you very much.”

Also in attendance was Khloe Kardashian, who penned a long tribute to Scott on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family,” she wrote.

“We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into,” she continued.

“I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever,” she added.

“I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady,” she concluded.

Seems like Scott has lots of love in his life!

