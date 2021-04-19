Scottie Pippen’s Eldest Son Antron Dies At 33: ‘A Kind Heart And Beautiful Soul Gone Way Too Soon’

Scottie Pippen is mourning the loss of his firstborn son, Antron.

The 55-year-old NBA Hall Of Famer shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram on Monday, posting a series of photos with his late son.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” Scottie wrote.

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” he continued. “He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again,” Scottie concluded.

Scottie did not reveal Antron’s cause of death in the post. Antron was the oldest of Scottie’s eight children. Scottie shared Antron with ex-wife Karen McCollum, who he was married to from 1988 to 1990.

We’re sending love to Scottie, Karen and their family during this difficult time.