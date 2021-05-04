Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Officially Changes Him Name Again

Sean Combs has had many names over the years and now he’s changing it again.

The rapper revealed on Monday with a photo of his Florida driver’s license that his new middle name is “Love.”

“Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA,” he captioned the photo. He also shared a photo of all the variations of his name over the years along with his signatures.

In 1997, he was known as Puff Daddy, then it was P.Diddy. The 51-year-old then went back to just Puffy and in 2005 he began to go by Diddy for many years. In November 2017, he announced that he wanted to only be known as “Brother Love.”

“I have some very serious serious news. I’ve been praying on this and I decided to…change my name again,” he revealed in a Twitter video. “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is love, a.k.a Brother Love.”

Adding, “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but love or Brother Love. Okay? It’s my birthday, I feel good. God is the greatest, I give all the glory, and I thank my momma and daddy,” before blowing a kiss at the camera.”

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — LOVE (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

He later revealed that he was only joking about not responding to other names but he shared that in October 2019, he received the petition paperwork to file an official name change in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

