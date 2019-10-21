Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Cited In Hit-And-Run Accident

Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter Lori Harvey is in some hot water following an alleged hit and run, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Access Hollywood.

The 22-year-old reportedly hit a parked car with her Mercedes SUV on Sunday. The force of the impact caused her own car to flip over, an eyewitness told OK! magazine. Multiple reports claim Lori was texting at the time of the accident. Lori fled the scene and was apprehended nearby, the report adds.

When police arrived, Lori had left the scene of the accident. The youngest Harvey was cited for a misdemeanor hit and run and for obstructing/delaying a police officer, Access Hollywood has learned.

Lori is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 1, 2020. Access Hollywood has reached out to Lori’s representatives for comment.

The incident came a few hours after the 22-year-old posted photos of a Malibu sunset to her Instagram, followed by a video that she re-posted from a friend captioned “Nobu date with my (honey) @Lori_Harvey.”

This car accident comes just days after E! News reported Lori and Sean “Diddy” Combs had ended their romantic fling.