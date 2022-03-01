Sean Penn Walked ‘Miles’ To Poland To Escape Ukraine As He Films Documentary On Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Sean Penn has made his escape.

As the crisis between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, the actor, who has been in Ukraine filming an upcoming documentary about the invasion, took to Twitter to reveal that he walked quote “miles” to the polish border to evacuate the country.

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” the 61-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself carrying a suitcase while walking alongside a packed highway.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Adding, “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

Sean’s update comes just days after he condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his response to the attacks.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” the star wrote on Twitter at the time.

Since touching down in the eastern European country last week … Sean has visited the office of the President, spoken with the Deputy Prime Minister and spoken to to military members and local journalists.

The Oscar winner has been filming a documentary, which is produced by Vice nNws, about the escalating conflict in Ukraine since last year. He last visited the country back in November.

Sean isn’t the only Hollywood star that has witnessed the conflict in Ukraine and traveled to Poland as tensions between the two neighboring countries heighten.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in his native country filming the country’s upcoming season of “World of Dance” … And he shared his escape to Poland with his followers on Instagram.

