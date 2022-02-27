Succession’s Brian Cox Shares Support For Ukrainian President Zelenskyy As A Fellow Actor In 2022 SAG Awards Speech

“Succession” star Brian Cox accepted the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Drama Series on behalf of his cast and he used his time on stage to not only shine a light on their incredible cast, but also on the world’s current events.

Brian shared a heartfelt speech, lending his support to the people of Ukraine, particularly to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who was an actor and comedian prior to political office.

“One other thing I would like to add, which I think is important to me and I hope important to you, and as actors and performers and writers and directors. This is a thing that’s come to me about what’s going on in Ukraine. It’s truly, truly awful. Really awful what’s happening. It’s particularly awful in terms of the — what it’s affecting the other people, particularly in our profession. The president of Ukraine was a comic, you know, he was a wonderful comic performer. And we should respect that for him and to come to the presidency was amazing,” Cox began.

Cox then also gave a nod to Russian actors and performers, sharing that he feel they also need support, as they have been silenced by their country.

“But the thing that is really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics, they are told under pain of high treason they cannot say a word about Ukraine. I think that is awful,” Cox added before sharing his hopes for his fellow actors in Russia.

“I think we should all stand together, and also, for those people, the people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, and particularly the artists, I think we should join and celebrate them and hope that they can make a shift. Because I believe they can. Thank you.”

