Sebastian Maniscalco Reveals How ‘About My Father’ Is A Love Letter To His Dad

Sebastian Maniscalco is revealing how his latest comedy film, “About My Father,” is a love letter to his dad.

“We have had an amazing relationship my entire life,” he told Access Hollywood at the film’s red-carpet premiere. “He is the man that I kind of look up to, taught me about work ethic, basically life. He’s my biggest fan. He’s my biggest critic, so for him to be walking the black carpet with me today is pretty special.”

“About My Father” follows Sebastian and his dad Salvatore (played by Robert De Niro) as they spend a weekend with Sebastian’s wealthy girlfriend and her family. Although the trip doesn’t necessarily go off without a hitch, it does teach Sebastian and his dad about the true meaning of family.

The movie has an all-star cast with stars like Robert, Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, and David Rasche.

Sebastian also told Access that his father was excited about being portrayed by Robert onscreen.

“He approved of the De Niro casting. We didn’t believe it at first,” he said. “When he got called to go meet De Niro in Oklahoma to spend time with him, I think it sunk in.”

“About My Father” hits theaters May 26.

– Emely Navarro