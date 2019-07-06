See Baby Archie Close Up In New Photos From His Christening With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Baby Archie just had quite the day!

New photos, taken by Chris Allerton, from the royal baby’s christening at a private chapel at Windsor Castle have been released.

In one snap, Archie sits on his mom’s lap in the Green Drawing Room, and is surrounded by dad Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

In the second snap, taken in the Rose Garden, you can see Archie’s face close up for the first time as he’s embrace by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” the caption reads.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” the caption continues. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

“Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue,” the caption concludes.

During the christening water from the River Jordan and The Lily Font were used, per a royal press release.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents,” a royal spokesperson said of the event.

— Stephanie Swaim