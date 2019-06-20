See Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern In The ‘Little Women’ Reboot!

The first stills from Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” are here and we are already obsessed with the star-studded cast!

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair released a series of photos from the film including shots of Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, and Laura Dern embodying the characters from the 19th century novel by Louisa May Alcott.

True to the book, the upcoming film tells the story of the March sisters, four young women growing up in Boston, Massachusetts during the 1860s in the aftermath of the Civil War.

In the first photo, we see the March sisters (played by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, and Eliza Scanlen) standing together on a beachfront holding picnic baskets in colorful period clothing.

In another, Saoirse (who plays Jo March) and Timothée (who plays boy-next-door Laurie) are standing in an open field engaging in what looks like a heartbreaking moment.

“I always knew who Jo March was,” Greta told Vanity Fair. “She was the person I wanted to be.”

It’s only fitting that Greta cast Saoirse to play her idol, considering the pair worked together on her first Oscar nominated film “Lady Bird.”

Timothée (another Lady Bird alum) and the Irish actress bring their chemistry back to the big-screen as neighbors and close friends in the classic period piece – but with a twist!

“I loved that in ‘Lady Bird,’ he was the one who broke my heart, but I got to break his heart in ‘Little Women,” Ronan joked to VF.

In the original writing, Jo March and Laurie have a passionate friendship which ends when Jo rejects Laurie’s marriage proposal.

Like “Lady Bird,” Greta feels very connected the author Louisa’s personal story.

“This feels like an auto biography,” Greta added about the film. “When you live through the book, it almost becomes the landscape of your inner life.”

“Little Women” hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2019.