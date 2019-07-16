See How John Mayer Responded To Fan Who Asked Why He’s Single

John Mayer may be single (for now) but he doesn’t seem afraid to admit why!

The “New Light” singer took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that he will be embarking on a summer tour starting July 19.

Along with many excited comments about the upcoming tour, one fan asked why the handsome songwriter is still single on one of the posts.

“Beautiful! How are you still single?” The Instagram user commented on a black and white photo of John playing the guitar.

To which John simply replied, “google me.”

It’s no secret that the “I Guess I Just Feel Like” hitmaker has had a colorful dating history from Taylor Swift to Jessica Simpson to Katy Perry (and the list goes on).

John has even claimed that Tay’s hit song “Dear John” was an ode to their failed relationship.

Despite his extensive list of famous partners, John debunked rumors that he has slept with hundreds of women on an episode of his Instagram series “Current Mood” last October.

WATCH: John Mayer Reveals He Has Actually Slept With 6 Women — Not 500



“I actually went back over my entire dating history and my number is 6,” he admitted.

One rumor that might still be a top hit in a John Mayer Google search however, is that the singer was dating 24-year-old popstar Halsey.

The alleged “couple” sat down for another episode of “Current Mood” to address the gossip with a game of “Are They Dating?”

After Halsey revealed her answer to be “No,” the chatter was quickly silenced.

Stay tuned for more on this heartbreak warfare!